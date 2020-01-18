Businesses honored for holiday decorating

The New Milford Mayor’s Office has announced the winners of the holiday window decorating contest.

There were two divisions, downtown businesses and Route 7 and 202 businesses.

The winners for downtown businesses are Natural Marketplace (first), Salon 27 (second) and Nutmeg Oil (third).

The Village Center for the Arts won an award for most artistic.

An honorable mention went to the Holland Family Foundation which decorated a tree and the intersection of Bennett and Railroad streets.

The winners for Route 7 and 202 are Modern Plumbing (first) and New Milford Visiting Nurse Association and Candlewood Motors, which each received honorable mention.