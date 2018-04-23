Business group welcomes guests

The business group newmilfordbusiness.com will offer programs in the coming days.

Guests will include Tony Vengrove of the Makery Coworking April 25, Dr. Amanda Placeres of Naturopathic and Acupuncture May 2, Mike Nahom of New Milford Fitness and Aquatic Club May 9.

Recent past guests included Sherry Wheeler of William Raveis Real Estate, Bob and Loretta Kretchko of Kretchko Antiques.

The group meets Wednesdays from 8 to 9 a.m. at the 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.