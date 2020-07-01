Business Happenings

West Street Power in New Milford has announced the launch of an equipment rental department.

The business offers a full line of lawn and landscaping machines, backhoes to tillers, concrete demo equipment pressure washers to carpet cleaning to rent.

West Street Power is located at 20 West. St. and can be reached by calling 860-799-7424.

