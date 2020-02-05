Business Happenings

Several downtown New Milford businesses have moved to new locations downtown and/or expanded.

The Safari Collective in New Milford has moved from 28 Railroad St. to 57 Bank St.

The space at 57 Bank St. had been home to Twin Star Herbal Education.

For more information, call the store at 860-210-7901.

Twin Star Herbal Education, now known as Twin Star Herbal Community Shoppe, is now operating at space at The Makery Coworking at 20 Bank St.

For more information, call 860-350-0077.

The Reis Learning Center at 65 Bank St. in New Milford has expanded.

The space at 65 Bank St. will remain home for one-on-one tutoring, and the new space at 28 Railroad St. - former home of The Safari Collective - will be the RLC Classroom.

The classroom will be used for ASL classes, paint nights, artisan workshops, community events, kids’ parties, summer camps and more.

For more information, call 860-354-0854.

