The Homestead Inn in New Milford will hold an open house Dec. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The event will celebrate the holiday season as well as new management.

Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served at the 5 Elm St. inn.

The Homestead Inn occupies two buildings, each with distinct features.

The Main House embodies the features of a bed and breakfast, with each room based on a theme.

The Treadwell House, named for John Prime Treadwell, the first owner, is adjacent to the main house.

The Treadwell House is kid-friendly and has seven rooms with variety of bed and room layouts.

For more information and to RSVP to the open house, call manager Natasha Melichar at 860-354-4080.

New Milford resident Krysta Rondini, owner of Accurate Answer, has opened a new office at 20 South Main St.

The answering service opened in 1993. It became a LLC in 2011.

For more information, call Accurate Answer at 860-350-6000.

Be on the lookout for a story about the business in a future edition of The Spectrum.

Johnbela Gift Garden & Masonry Supplies has opened for business in Gaylordsville.

The business, which is located at 640 Kent Road (Route 7), features numerous products.

Among them, a selection of gifts, including live plants and ornaments for the holiday.

For more information, call 860-750-4799.

