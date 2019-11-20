New Milford resident Krysta Rondini, owner of Accurate Answer, has opened a new office at 20 South Main St.
The answering service opened in 1993. It became a LLC in 2011. For more information, call Accurate Answer at 860-350-6000.
Be on the lookout for a story about the business in a future edition of The Spectrum.
