New Milford Pizza Station is up and running in the space formerly occupied by Holiday Restaurant.

Owner Dino Kolitsas recently transitioned Holiday Restaurant into New Milford Pizza Station, featuring classic New England Greek pizza for takeout and delivery.

The dining room will become Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar, which is under construction.

For more information, call the New Milford Pizza Station, located in the Big Y plaza, at 860-354-9393.

DolrBills Bowling Center & Family Entertainment in New Milford has closed, but bowling activities will continue under new ownership and management.

The bowling center, known for now as New Milford Lanes, is open for leagues and other bowling activities.

For more information, call the center located at 145 Danbury Road (Route 7), behind Lore’s Plaza, at 860-799-7477.

Great Taste Fusion is open for business in the former Chinese restaurant at 27C Main St. in New Milford.

The restaurant is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, call 860-355-2518.

