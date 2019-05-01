Business Buzz

The Barkery Boo’tique on Bank Street in New Milford has moved to a new location - 92 Park Lane Road (Route 202).

The business opened on Bridge Street in October 2006 and moved to Bank Street a year later.

The new location, between Midway Market and the cider mill on Route 202, will have more parking.

For more information, call 860-210-1312 or email barkeryboo-tique@sbcglobal.net.

