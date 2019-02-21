Business Buzz

Ruby Bridal Boutique has moved to a new location in New Milford, and will celebrate with a grand opening party March 1.

Owner Allison Eng moved her boutique from 5 Booth House Lane to 50 Bank St.

The opening party will run from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information, call the boutique at 860-717 4040 or visit www.rubybridalboutique.com.

Klemm Real Estate, which serves the Litchfield Hills, including the Greater New Milford area, has announced it had the highest sale in Litchfield in 2018.

In addition, Klemm handled the highest sale in Bethlehem, Cornwall, Falls Village, Lake Waramaug, Litchfield, Morris, Middlebury, Warren, Washington, Woodbury, Amenia, N.Y., Claverack, N.Y., and Taghkanic, N.Y.

The highest sale in Litchfield County took place in Warren with an asking price of $8.5 million.

It was the second highest sale even in Warren and Klemm Real Estate represented both the buyer and seller.

The highest sale on Lake Waramaug in New Preston 2018 had an asking price of $1.595.

Klemm also handled highest land sale in Dutchess County, N.Y., which was a property in Amenia, N.Y., with an asking price of $5.76 million.

Further, Klemm handled the highest sale in Columbia County, N.Y., in Taghkanic, N.Y., with an asking price of $4.79 million.

Klemm Real Estate has offices located in Washington Depot, Woodbury, Litchfield, Roxbury, Lakeville/Salisbury and Sharon.

The Business Buzz is a Spectrum feature for local businesses to announce openings, anniversaries, personnel changes and other news. Information should be mailed or dropped off at The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 45B Main St., New Milford, CT 06776; faxed to 860-350-6794; or emailed to drose@newstimes.com.