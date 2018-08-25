Burning Man organizers stressing the importance of consent

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2008 file photo, Burning Man participants walk on the playa at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man that begins Aug. 26-Sept. 3, 2018. Organizers are reminding attendees that just because the counterculture festival in the Nevada desert is known for occasional nudity and kinky landmarks like the "Orgy Dome," it doesn't mean it's a free-for-all when it comes to touching or non-consensual sex. less FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2008 file photo, Burning Man participants walk on the playa at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man that begins Aug. 26-Sept. 3, ... more Photo: Brad Horn, AP

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports organizers are reminding attendees that just because the counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert is known for occasional nudity and kinky landmarks like the "Orgy Dome," it doesn't mean it's a free-for-all when it comes to touching or non-consensual sex.

Burning Man spokesman Jim Graham says the festival's on-site Sexual Assault Services department receives five and 20 reports of alleged sexual assault each year.

The organization is doing more to educate participants about consent, what it means and what it applies to.

This year, ticketholders received an email reminding them that consent is needed not just for sex, but for any kind of touching, gifting (including food and drink) and also photography.

