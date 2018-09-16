Burnham Library to offer events

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

A program about mushroom identification for beginner’s will be held Sept. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Three foragers, a family, who hunt for, photograph, identify and eat mushrooms will dispel common myths, teach how to safely identify mushrooms with visual clues and guidebooks, and discuss mycophagy, the cooking and eating of wild mushrooms.

Wildlife Conservationist Paul Colburn, a graduate of the Master Wildlife Conservationist Program at the Connecticut DEEP and is a certified Master Wildlife Conservationists, will talk about black bears Oct. 6 at 11 a.m.

He will focus on the natural history of black bears in Connecticut, an overview of black bear habitat, diet, behavior, reproduction and current research efforts. He also provides practical recommendations for optimum coexistence with our black bear population.

Black bear artifacts will be shared with the audience.

An Apple product workshop will be offered Oct. 16 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The workshop will feature tips to get the most out of a device and answers to common questions.

Technology tutor Michael Jay will lead the course.

Bring iPhones or iPads.

For more information about the programs, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, and RSVP, call the Main Street South library at 860-354-6937 or email cfisher@bunhamlibrary.org.