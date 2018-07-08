Burnham Library offers programs

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present a variety of programs, including trivia night and a StoryWalk, in the coming weeks.

The second annual trivia night, co-sponsored by Bridgewater Recreation, will be held July 14 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The event, which will take place at the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department on Main Street, will feature a professional trivia master and prizes.

Individuals 21 and older are invited to participate.

The event is BYOB and snacks.

Team or individual registration is required in advance.

A $10 per-person entry fee is payable at the door.

Registration is available via Eventbrite at www.burnhamlibrary.org and on the library’s Facebook page.

For more information, call 860-354-6937 or email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org.

Dr. Sarah Timm, a local veterinarian, will discuss food standards claims and how they relate to animal production, welfare, and ethics July 27 at 6 p.m.

Questions such as what it means to be organic, grass fed, hormone free, antibiotic free, free range, cage free and more.

The program will feature three local farms, Stuart Family Farm of Bridgewater, De Hoek Farm of New Milford and Stone Silo Farm of Woodbury, which exemplify the potential of local agricultural and why knowing local farmers is valuable.

StoryWalk, a self-guided walk to read a book, will be offered July 19-21 during library hours.

The walk will begin at the Main Street library and wind around Bridgewater center.

QR codes along the way will reveal special community guests reading “Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie” by Kimberly and James Dean.

Participants can pick up a little token of the experience at the end.

StoryWalks, temporary and permanent, have been installed in 50 states and in 12 countries.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

The event is possible through a grant from the Connecticut Community Foundation.