Burn ban lifted on popular recreation area south of Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has lifted its ban on open fires on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area south of Bismarck-Mandan.

That means campers, anglers and other outdoors enthusiasts can again have campfires. But the area still falls under any burn restrictions implemented by area counties.

The wildlife management area covers 25 square miles in portions of Morton, Burleigh and Emmons counties. It's a heavily wooded recreation area along the Missouri River and prone to wildfires when it's dry.