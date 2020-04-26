Burlington street sweeping coming; cars must be moved

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s largest city will be sweeping its streets starting next week and is asking residents to move their vehicles off the road at night.

Street sweeping is important for the health of Lake Champlain and residents, the Burlington Department of Public Works says. The work picks up sediment and leafy debris, which contain phosphorus, keeping it from entering the lake where it can lead to toxic algae blooms, the department said. It also keeps roads safer and limits flooding from clogged storm drains.

The street sweeping will start Wednesday and run through May 8 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The city will not be ticketing or towing vehicles but said residents are required to move cars off the road. Various city-owned parking garages are offering free parking.

A map of which streets will be swept when can be found on the department's website.