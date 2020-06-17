State officials say 2 dead at scene of shootout, house fire

TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (AP) — State investigators say two people have died at the scene of a shootout and house fire in Jefferson County.

The Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed the deaths Wednesday, WKOW-TV reported.

Deputies were sent to the house in the Town of Sumner Tuesday night on a report of a possible burglary.

A responding deputy found two people down in the driveway and they were later determined to be dead, officials said.

Someone inside the house shot at the deputy who returned fire and took cover. At that point black smoke could be seen billowing from the house which became engulfed in fire.

Authorities did not say what happened to the person inside the house. The Wisconsin Department of Justice and state fire marshal are investigating.