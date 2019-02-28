Bullock hires Iowa staffer, plans sixth trip to state

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is planning a sixth trip to Iowa and his political-action committee has hired a staffer to organize his efforts in the early voting state.

The two-term Democratic governor is considering a presidential run in 2020 but doesn't plan to make an announcement before Montana's legislative session ends in late April or early May.

Bullock told reporters Thursday that he plans to travel to Iowa on Monday for a National Governors Association regional workshop.

Matt McKenna, the spokesman for Bullock's Big Sky Values PAC, says the governor will remain in the state on Tuesday to meet local Democratic Party members and attend a campaign event for a state Senate special election.

McKenna says the PAC also has hired Democratic campaign operative Megan Simpson as organizing director in Iowa.