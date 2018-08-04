1 injured by debris as storms march eastward

WEBSTER, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a woman has been injured in central Massachusetts when a piece of debris hit her car during a storm.

Webster police say the woman had been driving in Webster on Saturday, and was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

A tornado warning in Massachusetts has expired, and meteorologists from the National Weather Service are surveying building damage that may have been caused by a tornado in Webster.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the Boston and Rhode Island with NWS anticipating "torrential downpours" between one to two inches per hour until 3 p.m.

Over 4,250 Worcester County residents are without power following up to two inches of rain within 30 minutes.

NWS says strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts will continue as showers move eastward.