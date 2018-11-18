Brunswick stew sickens people at church event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Health officials say a Brunswick stew caused about 300 people to get sick at a church event in a North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports bacteria poisoned people at a barbeque held earlier this month at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church.

Health officials said cultures taken from the stew showed the presence of C. perfringens bacteria, which is a common cause of food poisoning and infection.

Brunswick stew is a spicy Southern concoction that can include chicken, pork or small game with corn, tomatoes, lima beans, okra, onions and potatoes.