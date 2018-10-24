Vinnie Brutz, from Gaylordsville, shares a picture of one of the original owners of the forge on Sunday October 21,2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Ian McCarthy, from Danbury, works a piece of iron during a demonstration at the forge in Gaylordsville on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Brown’s Forge in Gaylordsville.
Photo: Lisa Weir / For Hearst Connecticut Media
A blacksmithing demostration took place on Sunday October 21, 2018 at Brown's Forge in Gaylordsville.The Historical Society took over the site from the New Milford Historical Society in 1997. The forge has all the original tools still in place from the last owner, an amazing historical time capsule of days gone by. Portrait of the last owner, Nathaniel Ashman.
