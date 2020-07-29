Brown dedicates $10M for Providence public school students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University’s governing board has set aside $10 million to support public school students in its home city of Providence, Rhode Island.

Brown designated $8.1 million in unrestricted endowed funds to add to $1.9 million raised by donors, following through on a promise made in 2006, the Providence Journal reported.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, the money will be used to improve teaching and learning, ensure access to quality education and support the public schools’ state-run turnaround plan.

Brown President Christina H. Paxson says the need to do more in Providence became clear after a review by Johns Hopkins University detailed challenges with teaching, curriculum and morale, and led to the state’s intervention.

“Every student in Providence deserves access to a first-rate education that provides a foundation for successful lives and careers, whatever path they might choose,” Paxson said. “The fund’s permanent $10 million endowment will ensure sustainable financial support from Brown, enable continuous improvement to teaching and learning in Providence, and play an important part in promoting academic excellence and student success for generations to come.”