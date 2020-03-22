Brown bans evictions, another OR virus death reported

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon reported another COVID-19 death Sunday and Gov. Kate Brown banned residential evictions during the virus outbreak.

The death was reported in Linn County, bringing the total coronavirus fatalities in Oregon to at least 5. There are at least 161 confirmed cases.

The Statesman Journal reports the new death was a a veteran in his 90s, who tested positive on March 11, and died at the Oregon Veterans Home. He had underlying medical conditions.

Meanwhile Brown issued a temporary moratorium on residential evictions for failure to pay rent.

“The last thing we need to do during this crisis is turn out more Oregonians struggling to make ends meet from their homes and onto the streets," Brown said in a statement

The governor said she was looking for a way to help landlords meet their financial obligations as well.

Brown has said she's working on a forthcoming order similar to those issued in New York, California ad elsewhere directing people to stay in their homes. More details were to be announced Monday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or coughing. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness,