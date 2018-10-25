Brown administration ordered to release 250 proposed bills

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A judge ruled Wednesday that Gov. Kate Brown's administration has until 5 p.m. Friday to release about 250 bill proposals for 2019.

"I do know that this is time sensitive," said Marion County Circuit Court Judge Audrey Broyles, referring to the Nov. 6 election. "There is a significant public interest in the documents being disclosed."

The case centers on whether Brown and state agencies she oversees can keep bill proposals confidential while legislative lawyers are drafting legislation, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported .

With Brown in a close re-election race against Republican Knute Buehler, she has avoided the topic of how she would pay for several of her policy proposals and whether she wants to raise taxes in 2019.

The bill requests could shed light on those issues.

Sarah Weston, an attorney for the Oregon Department of Administrative Services, said the state plans to ask the Oregon Court of Appeals to stop the release of the records and reverse the Marion County court's decision.

"The request forms are fundamentally a communication between the client and the client's lawyer," Weston said. She cited a statute that says legislative lawyers may draft bills requested by agencies, if the governor signs off on them.

Previously when Portland business attorney and former legislative lawyer Greg Chaimov asked for the agencies' bill request forms, he obtained them relatively quickly, according to his lawyer, John DiLorenzo. The firm where Chaimov and DiLorenzo work, Davis Wright Tremaine, shares the information with its clients and friends free of charge, DiLorenzo said. Those entities want to see what state officials are proposing so they can lobby against bills they dislike.

DiLorenzo also confirmed in response to a reporter's question that one of Chaimov's clients is the business-allied political nonprofit Priority Oregon, which has been running attacks ads against Brown.

This year, the governor's office told Chaimov he would have to deal with the Department of Administrative Services. That agency said it would not release the records because they were protected by attorney-client privilege.

The administrative department had also informed other state agencies in May that legislative concepts would "be temporally exempt from disclosure (under the Public Records Law) until Legislative Counsel has submitted bill drafts to the Governor's Office for final approval (this should be done by November 30, 2018)," DiLorenzo wrote in a court filing.

DiLorenzo argued against the state's claims that it could keep the records confidential, saying that Oregon's public records law does not allow for a temporary exemption. And although state law allows legislative lawyers to draft bills for the executive branch, it is represented exclusively by the Department of Justice and therefore cannot have an attorney-client privilege with the legislative attorneys, DiLorenzo said.

Broyles agreed with DiLorenzo.

"I cannot find that the Department of Administrative Services could have expected to form an attorney-client relationship with these state agencies and ... legislative counsel," she said.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com