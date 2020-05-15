https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Brothers-donate-personal-hygiene-products-15265984.php
Brothers donate personal hygiene products
Photo: Courtesy Of Tara Gee
Operation Toothbrush.
That’s what the Gee family of Gaylordsville called a recent campaign to collect and distribute toothbrushes to those in need during the pandemic.
Jacob and Ryder Gee, students at Canterbury School and Schaghticoke Middle School in New Milford, respectively, posted a request via their mother, Tara, on social media for donations of toothbrushes and toothpaste.
The family collected more than 100 personal toiletry items, including toothbrushes and toothpaste, from members of the community.
Last Friday, some items were donated to a local woman who makes deliveries to the Danbury Food Pantry, Ryder’s organization of choice.
Jacob selected Camella’s Cupboard in New Milford as the recipient of another batch of products.
View Comments