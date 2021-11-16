Brother: Guard killed in ATM shooting recently started job Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 12:53 p.m.
1 of6 Police work on the scene of a shooting, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in Chicago. Two armored truck security guards were shot and critically wounded while they loaded cash into an ATM in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said. (Brian Rich/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Brian Rich/AP Show More Show Less
CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who died after she and a fellow armored truck security guard were shot in Chicago while loading cash into an ATM had recently started the security job, her brother said.
LaShonda Hearts, 47, was shot six times Monday and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.