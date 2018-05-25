Brothel owner to open rejuvenation center near Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's best-known legal brothel owner Dennis Hof has announced plans to open an anti-Aging Rejuvenation Center next his brothel outside of Carson City.

Hof says his planned $6 million facility will be operated by Dr. Graham Simpson, founder of Eternity Medicine and Intelligent Health.

Hof says Eternity Health was formed to "reverse cardio-metabolic disease responsible for aging and sexual dysfunction."

According to Hof, studies show 40 percent of men over 40 suffer from erectile dysfunction and up to 48 percent of women have some form of sexual dysfunction.

The Nevada Appeal reports the facility will be located next to Hof's Moonlite BunnyRanch in Lyon County.

The center will offer memberships similar to health clubs.

___

Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com