MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, teasing the announcement of a possible run for U.S. Senate, has scheduled a Monday campaign rally where he will be joined by former President Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

The north Alabama Republican, who came under fire for his remarks at a pro-Trump rally ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, would be a far-right entry into the developing race to replace Sen. Richard Shelby.