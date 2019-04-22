Brooks’ ‘Bean Eaters’ this week’s featured poem

[Editor’s Note: In recognition of National Poetry Month, we will publish a poem written by a local poet or well-known author each week. New Milford Poet Laureate James Scrimgeour will select each poem. This week’s poem is “The Bean Eaters” by Gwendolyn Brooks. Brooks was born in Topeka in 1917 and moved to Chicago at a young age. Her first poem was published when she was 13. Brooks is regarded one of the most highly influential poets of the 20th Century. She won a Pulitzer Prize and was poet laureate of the State of Illinois. Brooks died in 2000.]

The Bean Eaters

They eat beans mostly, this old yellow pair.

Dinner is a casual affair.

Plain chipware on a plain and creaking wood,

Tin flatware.

Two who are Mostly Good.

Two who have lived their day,

But keep on putting on their clothes

And putting things away.

And remembering . . .

Remembering, with twinklings and twinges,

As they lean over the beans in their rented back room that

is full of beads and receipts and dolls and cloths,

tobacco crumbs, vases and fringes.