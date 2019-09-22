Bronze award presented to Village Crest

Village Crest Center for Health and Rehabilitation in New Milford, an affiliate of National Health Care Associates, has been recognized as a 2019 recipient of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award. Shown above are, from left to right, Filicia Ross, Village Crest admissions director, Laila Ferrar, director of social services at Village Crest, and Matthew Barrett, President/CEO, CAHCF/CCAL.

The award was presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) and recognized Village Crest for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program.

The program, presented by the leading association in long term and post-acute care, honors association members across the country that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

“Receiving a bronze award is the ultimate compliment to our staff for their dedication to quality over the years,” said Erin Healy, administrator at Village Crest. “The application is vigorous and we were only able to achieve this great honor through the hard work of every employee. We will be setting our eyes on the Silver Award next.”

The National Quality Award Program, established by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which also serves as the foundation for the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative.

The Baldrige framework helps organizations among different business sectors improve organizational effectiveness and achieve strategy-driven performance.

The Award Program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges.

Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained Examiners review each Bronze application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria.

As a recipient of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award, Village Crest may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Silver - Achievement in Quality Award criteria.

“I applaud Village Crest Center for Health and Rehabilitation for taking this important step towards quality improvement,” said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Alana Wolfe. “I encourage Village Crest continue on its path to achieving the highest of quality care.”

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 70th Convention & Expo in Orlando Oct. 13-16.