House of Books and Kent Memorial Library will co-host a book talk and virtual signing by author, theatre critic and longtime Broadway columnist for the New York Post Michael Riedel Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. He will be interviewed by author Tom Santopietro as they discuss this newly published book about Broadway, "Singular Sensation."

He will be interviewed by author Tom Santopietro as they discuss this newly published book about Broadway, “Singular Sensation.”

The 1990s was a decade of profound change on Broadway. At the dawn of the 1990s, the British invasion of Broadway was in full swing, as musical spectacles like “Les Miserables,” “Cats” and “The Phantom of the Opera” dominated the box office.

But Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard” soon spelled the end of this era and ushered in a new wave of American musicals, beginning with the ascendance of an unlikely show by a struggling writer who reimagined Puccini’s opera “La Bohème” as the smash Broadway show “Rent.”

American musical comedy made its grand return, culminating in “The Producers,” while plays, always an endangered species on Broadway, staged a powerful comeback with Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America.”

A different breed of producers rose up to challenge the grip theatre owners had long held on Broadway, and corporations began to see how much money could be made from live theatre.

And just as Broadway had clawed its way back into the mainstream of American popular culture, the 9/11 attacks struck fear into the heart of Americans who thought Times Square might be the next target.

But Broadway was back in business just two days later, buoyed by talented theatre people intent on bringing New Yorkers together and supporting the economics of an injured city.

Riedel presents the drama behind every mega-hit or shocking flop, bringing readers into high-stakes premieres, fraught rehearsals, tough contract negotiations, intense Tony Award battles and more in the book.

Riedel has been the theatre columnist for the New York Post since 1998.

Santopietro is the author of eight books and lectures nationwide on classic films, interviews celebrity authors and has managed over 30 Broadway shows during the past 25 years.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.