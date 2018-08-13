Broadway cabaret on tap at JCC

The Jewish Community in Sherman will present a Broadway cabaret Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

The program at the JCC, located at 9 Route 39, will feature area actors who will perform selections from the Broadway songbook.

Among the actors will be Joe Harding, Juliette Koch, Jami Valzania, Clare Costello and Missy Hanlon.

Classics such as “Don’t Rain on my Parade,” “Corner of the Sky,” “I Am What I Am,” contemporary pieces such as “Natural Woman,” “I Could Be Jewish for You,” “Taylor” and “The Latte Boy.”

The program will be directed by Beth Bonnabeau, who has been acting and directing locally for decades and is the founder and artistic director of The PAC at 32 Below, a performing arts center housed in the lower level of the Connecticut Sports Arena in New Milford.

The PAC offers production opportunities for students ages 6 to 20, as well as MainStage adult productions.

Tickets to the show are $25 for JCC members, $30 for non-members and $15 for students.

For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050.