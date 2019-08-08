‘Broadway Bedlam’ set at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present “Broadway Bedlam” Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Beth Bonnabeau, who has been acting and directing locally for decades and is the founder and artistic director of The PAC at 32 Below, a performing arts center in New Milford, will direct the program.

Songs from “Les Miserables,” “Dreamgirls” and “Wicked” will be among those featured at the 9 Route 39 South center.

Tickets are$10 for students, $25 for members and $30 for non-members and may be purchased at www.jccinsherman.org by Aug. 15.

The PAC offers production opportunities for students ages 6 to 20 as well as MainStage adult productions.

For more information, call the JCC at 860-355-8050.