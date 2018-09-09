British sailors visit Florida bars during stopover

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — British sailors flocked into northeast Florida beachside bars and restaurants after a British aircraft carrier docked at a United States naval station.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived at Naval Station Mayport on Wednesday.

The newspaper reported some bars and restaurants were unprepared for the hundreds of sailors who spread out to several beach cities.

Keith Doherty, a general manager at Lynch's Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach joked to the newspaper that "we need a modern day Paul Revere to let us know that the British are coming."

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said six British sailors were taken into custody on mostly drunk and disorderly charges, and three of them were also charged with resisting arrest. Sgt. Larry Smith said the problem was that sailors were getting in fights with each other.