British police arrest man over killing of London teacher Sep. 24, 2021 Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 3:44 a.m.
1 of5 Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry stands by the floral tributes at Cator Park in Kidbrooke, near to the area where the body of Sabina Nessa was found, in London, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. British police investigating the killing of a 28-year-old woman in London say they are probing whether she was attacked by a stranger. It's a case that sparked new concerns for the safety of women walking the capital’s streets. Police called for information over the murder of a primary school teacher Sabina Nessa on Sept.17 in southeast London. Detectives believe she was attacked during what would have been a five-minute walk through a local park on her way to meet a friend at the pub. The case came just a few months after the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London by a serving police officer. London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the violence against women as a national “epidemic.” (Ian West/PA via AP) Ian West/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of killing Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher found dead in a London park.
Nessa’s killing — as she walked to meet a friend a few minutes from her south London home — has renewed concerns that women are not safe on the city’s streets. A vigil is due to be held in Nessa’s memory on Friday.