  A Brexit supporter waves a Union Jack at Parliament Square in Westminster, London, Friday, March 29, 2019. Pro-Brexit demonstrators were gathering in central London on the day that Britain was originally scheduled to leave the European Union. British lawmakers will vote Friday on what Prime Minister Theresa May's government described as the "last chance to vote for Brexit." Photo: Frank Augstein, AP
LONDON (AP) — British Parliament rejects EU divorce deal for a third time, leaving future of Brexit up in the air.