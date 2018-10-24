UK PM May has warm words for Dutch royals during state visit

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May praised the relationship between the Netherlands and Britain as she held talks Wednesday with the Dutch king and queen on the second day of a state visit.

May said she hopes the state visit of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will "reinforce our partnership as we work together in so many different areas."

The Dutch king and queen are in the final day of a state visit hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in a bid to emphasize positive ties to Europe ahead of Britain's planned departure from the European Union in March.

Willem-Alexander told May their meeting indicates that Brexit not disrupt the two country's long-standing ties.

"It reinforces that whatever the future may bring, we will always be North Sea neighbors, always be allies (and) friends," he said.

At a gala state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, Elizabeth and Willem-Alexander also emphasized that their countries' strong bonds will persist after Brexit.

In a rare mention of Britain's impending divorce from the EU, the queen said that Britain was looking toward "a new partnership with Europe," and said as "innovators, traders and internationalists, we look with confidence to the future."