Brine spill contained on well site near Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says a recent brine spill was contained on a well site near Williston.

The release happened Friday about 9 miles (14 kilometers) west of Williston.

Equinor Energy LP reported Monday that 14,070 gallons of brine were released because of a piping connection leak. All of the brine has been recovered.

A state inspector has been to the site and will monitor any additional cleanup.

Brine is a byproduct of oil production.