Bridgewater students earn scholarships

The Persbacker Family Fund at Connecticut Community Foundation has awarded college scholarships of $3,500 each to six Bridgewater residents for the 2020-21 academic year.

This year’s recipients and their college of choice and area of study are Taryn Crossley, Marist College, Class of 2024, law and legal studies; Julia Sinatra, Hamilton College, Class of 2024, languages, literature and linguistics; Kathleen Sinatra, Union College, Class of 2024, law and legal studies; Lars Vikstrom, Ithaca College, Class of 2021, biological and biomedical sciences; Annika Vikstron, Middlebury College, Class of 2024, political science; and Hunter Wilson, University of Northwestern Ohio, Class of 2021, agriculture and related sciences.

The Persbacker Family Fund is among the largest college scholarship funds available to students residing in Bridgewater.

To receive an award from the fund, a student must demonstrate an outstanding commitment to community service in the town of Bridgewater, and the student’s primary residence must have been in Bridgewater for at least six years.

The honors are renewable for up to four years.

Former Bridgewater resident Victor L. Persbacker established the scholarship fund at the Foundation with the intention of making college more affordable for local students who are involved in volunteer work throughout the Bridgewater community.

The Persbacker Fund has awarded scholarships totaling over $240,000 to 26 students since its inception in 2004.

For more information, visit www.conncf.org/scholarships.