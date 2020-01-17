Bridgewater student honored at Immaculate

Above are, from left to right, in front, Perry Ghosh, Aiden Doolabh, Andrew Riotto, Lauren Manning and James Mok and, in back, Dave Cirella, Kieran Doolabh, Anish Nanda, Ricky Lawlor, Logan McAloon, Kolbe Mosher and Ethan Goodman. Missing is Steven Reese.

The Immaculate High School CyberPatriots recently placed first in the Platinum Division in the Connecticut Regional National Youth Cyber Defense Competition sponsored by the National Cyber Education Program.

A student from the Greater New Milford area were among those honored.

This is the fourth time that the team won the state competition, having won the state title in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Additionally, a second IHS CyberPatriots team placed third in the Gold Division at the state competition.

Team 1 reached the state competition by placing first in the qualifying round - Platinum Division and then taking first place in the second round.

The team will compete in the regional competition Jan.25.

The top 25 teams from the regional round advance to the national competition.

“Immaculate High School has a strong STEM program and commitment to students who wish to learn more about technology, engineering and science,” said Dave Cirella, IHS Director of IT and the CyberPatriot's advisor.

“This commitment shows in the success of our CyberPatriots, who consistently win important competitions in the area of cybersecurity, a very important need in our modern world. The dedication and hard work of these students is commendable,” he said.

Team 1 members include James Mok and Logan McAloon of Sandy Hook, Kolbe Mosher and Ethan Goodman of Newtown, and Kieran Doolabh of and Aiden Doolabh of Danbury.

Team 2 members include Anish Nanda of Danbury, Ricky Lawlor of Bethel, Lauren Manning of Bridgewater, Steven Reese and Perry Ghosh of Newtown and Andrew Riotto of Pawling, N.Y.

CyberPatriots is a program created by the Air Force Association, and its National Youth Cyber Defense Competition puts teams of high school and middle school students in the position of newly hired IT professionals tasked with “finding cybersecurity vulnerabilities within and hardening an IT system while maintaining critical services.”