Bridgewater residents vote to keep town control over grange hall, paving way for demolition May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 9:30 p.m.
BRIDGEWATER — The fate of the Bridgewater Grange Hall is sealed — the town will retain ownership of the property.
On Thursday night, by a hand counted paper vote of 155 to 89, enough residents have shown they don’t want the Bridgewater Preservation Association to take ownership of the Grange Hall, a historic landmark in town, at 11 Main Street South.
