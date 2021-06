Contributed photo

BRIDGEWATER — There will be a Little Britches virtual 5K Walk/Run from 8 a.m. Saturday, June 26, to 8 a.m. Monday, June 28.

This event has run for the past seven years in Bridgewater, allowing runners to enjoy a day of racing and fun activities for participants of all ages. Little Britches has decided that this year's 5k Run/Walk will be a virtual event once again. Registration for this event is available by visiting https://www.littlebritchesct.org/.