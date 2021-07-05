Bridgewater library hosting mystery author in Zoom talk

BRIDGEWATER — True crime author Sue Coletta gives a talk on her novel, “Pretty Evil New England: True Stories of Violent Vixens and Murderous Matriarchs” Thursday, July 15, at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The talk is hosted by the Birnham Library in Bridgewater.

Coletta will tell the story of five women — from broken childhoods to first brushes with death — and examines the overwhelming urges that propelled these women to take the lives of a combined total of more than 100 innocent victims, an announcement said. One attendee will win a signed paperback.