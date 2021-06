BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department is having a “Taste of the Fair.” On July 10 from 3-7 p.m., there will be a drive-thru smoked pork dinner at the Bridgewater Fairgrounds,100 Main Street South.

Cost is $15 for per dinner - cash/debit and credit cards accepted. This includes a mound-full of tender 16-hour smoked pork, a side of homemade coleslaw, macaroni and cheese and a bottle of water.