Bridgewater fair schedule set

*Ride bracelets, 5-10 p.m. only.

5 p.m.: Rides open.

5:30 p.m.: Tractor Mac at location TBA.

6 p.m.: Dock Diving Dogs at south end.

6:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies on Main Street.

6:45 p.m.: Firemen’s parade on Main Street.

7:00 p.m.: Dark Knights at south end.

7:30 p.m.: Racing pigs at north end.

8 p.m.: Music by J.R. Waters at bandstand and Dock Diving Dogs at south end.

8:45 p.m.: Skillet toss at north ring.

10 p.m.: Awarding of parade trophies at bandstand.

10:30 p.m.: Racing pigs at south end.

SATURDAY, AUG. 18

*Pie eating contest to be announced

8:30 a.m.: Sheep judging at sheep tent.

9 a.m.: Junior dairy and beef shows at south ring; poultry junior at poultry tent; and awarding of trophy for Best Animal Show.

9:30 a.m.: Children's pet parade at bandstand.

10 a.m.: Racing pigs at north end.

10:30 a.m.: Poultry judging at poultry tent, and Border Collie demonstration at sheep tent.

11a.m.: Pedal tractor pull for ages 10 and under at bandstand, and Dark Knights at south end.

Noon: Dock Diving Dogs at south end, and Tractor Mac at location TBA.

12:15 p.m.: Skillet toss at north ring.

1 p.m.: Antique tractor pull at south ring.

1:15 p.m.: Hay bale throw at north ring.

1:30 p.m.: Racing pigs at north end.

2 p.m.: Dock Diving Dogs at south end.

2:15 p.m.: Skillet toss at north ring.

2:30 p.m.: Music by FlashBack at bandstand.

3 p.m.: Pony pull at north ring, and Dark Knights at south end.

3:30 p.m.: Tractor Mac Show at location TBA, and Border Collie demonstration at sheep tent.

4 p.m.: Dock Diving Dogs at south end.

4:30 p.m.: Racing Pigs at north end.

5 p.m.: Music by Alex Shillo, Springsteen Cover Band, at bandstand, and Dark Knights at south end.

6 p.m.: Dock Diving Dogs South End

6:30 p.m.: Border Collie demonstration at sheep tent, and Racing pigs at north end.

7 p.m.: Dark Knights at south end.

8 p.m.: Music by The Beginnings, Music of Chicago, at bandstand.

10:30 p.m.: Racing Pigs at north end.

SUNDAY, AUG. 19

*Pie eating contest to be announced

10 a.m.: Ox Judging at north ring; racing pigs at north end; Dark Knights at south end; and Tractor Mac at location TBA.

11 a.m.: Ox drawing at north ring; pedal tractor pull for ages 10 and under at bandstand; and Dock Diving Dogs at south end.

Noon: Border Collie demonstration at sheep tent.

12:15 p.m.: Hay bale throw at bandstand.

1 p.m.: Mad Hatter Chorus at Bandstand, and Dock Diving Dogs at south end.

1:30 p.m.: Racing pigs at north end.

2 p.m.: Dark Knights at south end.

2:30 p.m.: Border Collie demonstration at sheep tent.

3 p.m.: TBA at bandstand, and Dock Diving Dogs at south end.

5 p.m.: Racing Pigs at north end.

6 p.m.: Fair closes.

ALL WEEKEND

•Vegetable, canning and eggs, fruit and flowers shows

•Baking, hobbies, needlework, and art and photo exhibits

•Cattle, poultry, sheep and rabbit displays

•Industrial and agricultural exhibits

•Entertainment, kids' rides and amusements

•Commercial tents, food and refreshments stands