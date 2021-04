BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Hilltop

Center will be opening on Monday, April 19, with limited activities. When in the center, all will be required to wear a mask at all times, social distance and take care to wash hands and use hand sanitizer.

Center Programs include the following:

Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance, Mondays at 1 p.m. and Thursdays at 10 a.m. beginning April 19. This new therapeutic program helps participants improve balance, mobility, daily functioning and prevent falls. Participants meet at the center twice a week for one hour, for 24 weeks. This is a licensed property that Connecticut Community Care is offering for free.

The Body Conditioning class will remain live via Zoom Mondays at 10:30 and Wednesdays at noon.

The Computer Club will be meeting at the center at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Silver Needles at 1 p.m. starting April 20.

Book Group starts April 22 at 11:30 a.m.

Chair Yoga will continue to meet on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. live via Zoom.

Municipal Agent Dawn MacNutt will be at the center on Tuesdays from 10 to noon.

“Grab & Go” lunch of ham, scalloped potatoes and veggies, prepared by Lisa at the Bridgewater Convenience store, will be on the menu on Thursday, April 29, at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $10. Sign up is required to reserve a meal.

The senior van is available for the use of residents. During COVID-19, the service is transporting only people that are well. Use includes doctor appointments, grocery shopping and special activities with a limited destination of 20 miles. Availability is on a first come, first served basis. Riders are asked to contact the senior van director, Ann Frattalone, at 860-350-3042 at least two weeks in advance for an appointment.

The senior center at 32 Hut Hill Road may be reached at 860-355-3090. For more information, visit bridgewater-ct.gov/hilltop-senior-center.