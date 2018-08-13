Bridgewater Country Fair slated

The 67th edition of the Bridgewater Country Fair will be offered Aug. 17-19 on the grounds behind the firehouse along Route 133 in Bridgewater.

The event, which annually draws many thousands of patrons from throughout the region, is sponsored by the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department as its chief fundraiser, providing revenue for the fire and EMS services for the town and surrounding mutual aid support calls.

The fair will be open Aug. 17 from 4 to 11 p.m., Aug. 18 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The fair will feature more events, music, attractions and shopping, and new additions.

Major fair highlights will include an opening ceremony and firemen’s parade, including the Second Company Governor’s Horse Guard providing the color guard, and over 40 fire companies from throughout the state, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.; a children's pet parade Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m.; a pedal tractor pull for children ages 5-10 Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 at 11 a.m.; a garden tractor pull Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m.; an antique tractor pull Aug. 18 at 1 p.m.; and a firemen's raffle.

In addition, all-new Dark Knights jousting competitions will be held; a 9-foot tall T-Rex will roam the fairgrounds; the Dock Diving Dogs and Border Collie herding demonstrations will return; and $10 ride bracelets will be offered Aug. 17 from 5 to 10 p.m. only.

Musical entertainment will include Flashback Aug. 18 at 2:30 p.m.; Alex Shillo and his Bruce Springsteen cover band Aug. 18 at 5 p.m.; the Beginnings, the music of Chicago, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.; the Mad Hatter Chorus at 1 p.m.; and Mattson Rose at 3 p.m.

In addition, music, Border Collie demonstrations, freestyle Motocross shows, hot dog pig racing, dock diving dogs, a skillet toss, hay bale contests, human cannonball; a mechanical bull; and cake Lotto; will be offered.

The New Milford Lions Club will provide free pediatric eye screening for children ages 2 to 7 Aug. 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day inside the firehouse near the art and photography exhibits.

Hay bale tossing will be held Aug. 18 at 1:15 p.m. and Aug. 29 at 12:15 p.m.

Amusement rides; art and photography shows; flower, baking, vegetable, fruit, canning and egg competitions; needlework and hobby displays; commercial, industrial and agricultural exhibits; crafts; and food and refreshments will also be featured throughout the three-day event.

Racing pig contests, hobby displays, a pie eating contest, a skillet toss, tractor, oxen and pony pulls/shows, crafts, cake Lotto and more will be offered.

The Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department will offer three prizes for its raffle. Prizes will be awarded Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the fireman’s raffle are $10.

Prizes include a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport Willy's Edition with tow packages (first prize); a 2018 Kubota RTV X900 Diesel (second prize); and a $5,000 Visa gift card package (third prize).

Admission to the fair will be $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and free for children younger than age 12. A three-day pass will be $16 and will be available at the Mobil gas station and Bridgewater Town Hall.

Pets are not allowed at the fairground.

For more information, including details on how to sign up for certain contests, visit www.bridgewaterfair.com or www.facebook.com/BridgewaterCountry Fair.