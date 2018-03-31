Bridgeport to offer training in stopping blood loss

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A campaign to teach people how to stop blood loss in the event of a mass casualty event is coming this weekend to Bridgeport.

The "Stop the Bleed" awareness campaign was launched by the White House in 2015.

The city of Bridgeport is participating by inviting city employees and residents for free training Saturday at the Morton Government Center.

The idea of the campaign is to prepare bystanders to provide initial care and stop blood loss before paramedics arrive on the scene.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said participants will learn how to potentially save a life.