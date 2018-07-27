Bricks available as 107-year-old Rockford school falls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Pieces of history are available at an old school in Rockford.

Walker Elementary is being demolished after 107 years, and the public is invited to take a free brick or two as keepsakes.

Margo Seiter picked up a brick Friday, telling the Rockford Register Star , "This is part of history." She was a sixth-grade student at Walker.

The school's demolition began on July 10. Walker was closed in 2016 as part of a plan to close eight schools and upgrade other buildings.

The property will be turned into a park.

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com