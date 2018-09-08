Bredesen seeks votes from women in Tennessee Senate race

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn could make history by becoming the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate in Tennessee.

She is running against Democrat Phil Bredesen, a former Tennessee governor who says he always has been very interested in seeing women get ahead.

But, he adds, that doesn't mean Blackburn deserves to automatically win their closely-watched contest to fill the seat left open by outgoing Republican Sen. Bob Corker.

Bredesen's camp announced this week the launch of the "Women United for Bredesen" group. The campaign-within-a-campaign aims to highlight issues important to women, such has health care costs for their families.

Bredesen has held discussions and lunches with women in several counties to discuss access to health care, the opioid epidemic, and high costs of prescription drugs and insurance premiums.