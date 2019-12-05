https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Breakfast-with-Santa-set-at-SNIS-14879325.php
Breakfast with Santa set at SNIS
The Sarah Noble Intermediate School band and chorus in New Milford will hold a Breakfast with Santa Dec. 8 from 8 to 11 a.m.
The event, which will be held at the Sunny Valley Road school, will cost $5 per person for pancakes, eggs, bacon and beverages.
Other offerings will include entertainment with a DJ, a raffle and photographs with Santa with a free link to a downloadable picture.
