Brazil to vaccinate kids, stops short of demanding scripts DÉBORA ÁLVARES, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 5:48 p.m.
Children hold the Portuguese messages: "Vaccine is a right! Vaccine is safe! Vaccine yes!' during a demonstration in favor of COVID-19 vaccinations for children outside Rio state's Ministry of Health office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announces guidelines for vaccinating children with the COVID-19 vaccine, during a press conference, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
People protest against COVID-19 vaccine passports and obligatory vaccines for COVID-19 for children during a protest organized by supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the Pan American Health Organization headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Demonstrators set fire to a COVID-19 vaccination card during a protest outside the Pan American Health Organization headquarters against COVID-19 vaccine passports and obligatory vaccines for COVID-19 for children, during a protest organized by supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, en conferencia de prensa desde el Palacio de Planalto en Brasilia, el 24 de noviembre de 2021.
People demonstrate in favor of COVID-19 vaccinations for children outside Rio state's Ministry of Health office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announces guidelines for vaccinating children with the COVID-19 vaccine, during a press conference, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
A woman shouts during a protest against COVID-19 vaccine passports and obligatory vaccines for COVID-19 for children during a protest organized by supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the Pan American Health Organization headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Vaccination of Brazilian children between the ages of 5 and 11 will begin in January, without the demand for prescriptions from doctors the government had previously signaled, officials from the health ministry announced Wednesday.
The government’s guidelines come almost three weeks after the health regulator authorized use of Pfizer’s shot for children, setting off backlash from none other than President Jair Bolsonaro. After sowing doubt about the efficacy of the vaccine and refusing to be vaccinated himself last year, in recent weeks the president staked out a position opposing vaccines for kids and warning of possible side effects.